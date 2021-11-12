West Coast rapper Berner has just delivered his new track “Draped Up” featuring Future.

He also announced the release date of his upcoming album Gotti, which includes an impressive lineup of artists including Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, Kevin Cossom, Rod Wave, Conway the Machine, Styles P, Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, Cozmo, Ryn Nicole, Millyz, Janelle Marie, and Madeline Lauer.

“Draped Up” finds Future blending his luxurious lyrics with a more grimy pocket he hasn’t tapped into much for a while, with Berner ushering in the track with high energy and his patented sound. What’s really interesting, though, is how much of rapping-Future that Berner got out of the Atlanta artist, with Hendrix covering the hook and extended second verse. That standout performance makes “Draped Up” a solid teaser for the rest of Gotti.

Gotti is set to drop on Dec. 3 and pays homage to the infamous mob leader John Gotti. Berner, who made a name for himself with his music and successful weed brand Cookies, looks to harness the crime leader’s larger-than-life persona on the 19-track LP.

Till Gotti arrives in a few weeks, listen to Berner’s new song “Draped Up” featuring Future below via streaming services or up top with YouTube.