Bebe Rexha has shared her new album Better Mistakes. She also dropped off the Christian Breslauer-directed video for “Break My Heart Myself” featuring Travis Barker.

The 13-song effort also boasts features from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Rick Ross, Pink Sweats, and more. The project was previewed by “Baby, I’m Jealous” with Doja, “Sacrifice,” “Sabotage,” and the Uzi-supporting “Die for a Man.”

“During the process of this album,” Rexha told Billboard about the project. “I’ve gotten to know myself really well, and the person that I am. And I’ve learned to accept that person, to accept her, flaws and all. I think that’s the number one thing in life – the acceptance within yourself, your failures, the good parts and the bad parts.”

Rexha released her first studio album, Expectations in 2018, which included guest appearances from Quavo, Tory Lanez, and the Florida Georgia Line.

Stream Better Mistakes below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms and watch the visuals for “Break My Heart Myself” up top via YouTube.