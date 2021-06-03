Barkaa represents the best of Australia. A First Nations hip-hop artist, activist and mother from south-west Sydney who has overcome enormous obstacles to birth trends and ascend higher than anyone had ever expected. In 2020, Barkaa signed with Briggs’ Bad Apples label, won the Acclaim All-Stars Rookie Of The Year award, and her track ‘Our Lives Matter’ was the theme song for BLM rallies across the country.

In 2021, we’re keeping up that momentum with a very special Barkaa GOAT Show. We are, of course, talking First Nations hip-hop artists and protest songs, but we also get the story on Barkaa’s Pass The Ochre TikTok challenge, her love of ‘90s slow jams and more.

Catch the video above and subscribe to Complex AU on YouTube for more of The GOAT Show.

This episode of The GOAT Show is sponsored by JD Sports. Click here to cop the latest from the King Of Trainers.