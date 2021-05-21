Audrey Nuna has shared her new project A Liquid Breakfast via Arista Records.

The 10-song offering includes previously released songs “Comic Sans” with Jack Harlow, “Damn Right,” “Space,” “Blossom,” and the Saba-featuring “Top Again,” which also arrives with an official music video.

“A Liquid Breakfast is a sign of my adolescence. It’s the soundtrack of my move from the suburbs into the city back into the suburbs,” Nuna explained in a statement. “I was a kid when I started writing it. I’m still a kid but there was definitely some Pika to Raichu action throughout the course of this project. I hope I stay a kid forever.”

She continued, “Duality is a big recurring theme of this project and my life. Nonchalant and overthinking, foreign and familiar, hard and soft, ugly and beautiful, alone and lonely. I wrote a lot of this project from my apartment in New Jersey, recorded a bunch of it in my closet, sweating.”

In the new Trey Lyons-directed video for “Top Again,” we see Nuna in the throes of a video shoot when she leaves, gets hit by a car, and ends up in the hospital. It seems she’s stuck in a drug-induced dream when Saba emerges, rapping in an ambulance and the hospital.

Stream A Liquid Breakfast and the video for “Top Again” below.