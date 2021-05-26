Ariana Grande walked down the aisle holding hands with her mama—as promised— for a private wedding ceremony with now-husband Dalton Gomez, and fans finally got a first look at the ceremony Wednesday.

In three Instagram posts, Grande shared a total of 12 photos from her special day, featuring a stunning white dress and an iteration of her signature ponytail, adjusted a bit for the ceremony. An additional Vogue article shares some details on the event and a few extra lovely shots. Needless to say, fans are freaking out.

The ceremony took place at Ari’s home in Montecito as she rocked a Vera Wang dress, which she pledged to do after her Met Gala look, Vogue reports. The fit was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, as Ari channeled Sweetener with Lorraine Schwartz earrings, one upside down and the other rightside up. Grande’s “half-up” hair and curls were done by Josh Liu, as Ash Kohlm took on her makeup.

As less than 20 loved ones watched, Joan Grande walked Ari down the aisle alongside her father Ed Butera. While that wasn’t the exact way Ari predicted it to be in “Thank U, Next,” Vogue reports that the moment was special for the pop star as Dalton waited for his bride while sporting a Tom Ford suit. Extra photos shared by Vogue, and taken by Stefan Kohli, showed closer looks at the scenery, Grande’s fit and her dog, Toulouse.

News of the wedding first became official last week. Check out the lovely photos below, and congrats to Ari and Dalton on their union.