Ariana Grande reached 10 new RIAA certification milestones this month, with seven of them arriving this week alone.

Per the Recording Industry Association of America’s website, Grande garnered three new certifications the week ending April 6, 2021. Her acclaimed 2020 album Positions and its lead single went platinum and then two times platinum, while “34+35” from the same album also went two times platinum. In the week ending April 12, 2021, however, Grande garnered seven new certifications from the RIAA.

“Side to Side” has gone six times platinum, “Dangerous Woman” and “Into You” have gone four times platinum, “Focus” has reached two times platinum, and “Let Me Love You” and “Be Alright” have been certified platinum. The album Dangerous Woman, meanwhile, has reached two times platinum.

Needless to say, Grande must be pleased with her commercial performance. In the last three years, she’s released a new album, all three of which have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.