Throughout the month of August, Apple will be hosting a series of free virtual sessions in music and radio production as part of their Today at Apple Creative Studios, a new venture that sees the tech giant team up with Represent 107.3FM, creative arts youth space Spotlight, and the music distributor Platoon, to offer training, advice and hands-on experience to aspiring musicians, broadcasters and journalists.

As part of the ongoing project, they’ve announced a series of free sessions running from August 2-29, guided by the expertise of a cast of A-listers that includes Ms Banks, Charlie Sloth, Rebecca Judd, Matt Wilkinson, Fred Again, Celeste and more. You can see the full list of sessions after the jump.

Making Tracks with Ms Banks

August 2, 2:00pm – 3:00pm BST

Meet the Producer with Fred Again & Kamille

August 4, 3:15pm – 4:15pm BST

Behind the Booth with Charlie Sloth

August 9, 11:30am – 12:30am BST

Writing Songs with Becky Hill & Karen Poole

August 10, 3:15pm – 4:15pm BST

Interview Essentials with Rebecca Judd

August 12, 11:15am – 12:15pm BST

The Power of Radio with Matt Wilkinson

August 18, 4:00pm – 5:00pm BST

In Conversation with Celeste

August 20, 4:00pm – 5:00pm BST

To sign up and find out more, head here.