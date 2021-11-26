Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA has returned with his new album Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren.

Featuring appearances from Eladion Carrion, Mora, Jhay Cortez, and Myke Towers, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren acts as a follow-up to his 2020 effort Emmanuel. With production from the likes of Foreign Teck and Tainy among others, the album includes the singles “Leyenda” and “Subelo.”

The new full-length effort from Anuel is actually his second project of the year, following his collaborative record with Ozuna, Los Dioses. That release peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart, while Emmanuel hit No. 8. Judging from the success of the new singles on YouTube, with “Subelo” garnering over 40 million views in a week, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren is set to make an impressive debut on the charts, too.

“During these last few months, I have grown as a person and artist. This album is my baby as it shares plenty of what I have been through this year and during my life, but overall, it has inspired me by honoring legends like Michael Jordan, Tupac, Conor McGregor, Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather and more,” said Anuel AA of the album in a statement. “I am proud to share with my fans a concept that is inspirational for the streets and globally with my lyrics, tone, sound, visuals and overall messaging.”

Stream Anuel AA’s Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren below: