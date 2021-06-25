From taking the big screen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new blockbuster In the Heights to releasing a new album, Anthony Ramos has been busy these last few months.

Ramos’ second album Love and Lies was teased by the singles “Blessings,” “Say Less,” and “Échale,” and was finally released today. The 12-track offering comes amid the Hamilton alum’s biggest year yet as he basks in the success of Heights and stars in HBO’s revival of the Emmy-winning series In Treatment opposite Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba.

The record also came with a music video for “Lose My Mind”:

Anthony recently sat down with Complex to discuss the wild year he’s had and the impact his massive success is having on Latinx-led cinema. “Hollywood has this stereotypical leading man or leading lady, but it’s amazing that this film runs the gamut. It’s every kind of person, Latinos, every different color, from all different countries, right? Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, Colombian, everybody’s from everywhere,” he said. “It’s just amazing to be a part of a piece that encompasses all of that.”

Ramos’ reign as a leading man in Hollywood is set to continue well into 2022, as the artistic polymath is also being eyed to star as the lead in Steven Caple Jr.’s Transformers reboot, which is set to be released sometime in 2022. Plot points remain scarce, but it’s intended as a reinvention of the iconic series and won’t be connected to the Michael Bay renditions.

Check out Anthony Ramos’ Love and Lies album below: