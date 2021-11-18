Though the numbers are looking strong for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’s Silk Sonic album, the project is expected to debut behind Taylor Swift’s reissue of 2012’s Red. But the duo isn’t taking the news too hard.

“Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star!” .Paak tweeted. “Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I’m available! #ShakeItOff.”

The message was accompanied by a screenshot of the first-week sales projections for An Evening With Silk Sonic and Red (Taylor’s Version). The former is on track to debut at the No. 2 spot with 102,000 album equivalent units, while the latter is expected to lead the chart with a whopping 570,000 units.

Mars responded to .Paak’s offer with a joke about “betrayal.” He then shared an altered version of Swift’s 1989 album art with .Paak photoshopped behind the singer.

It’s good to see the duo knows how to handle defeat.

Silk Sonic’s debut album hit streaming services last Friday, offering nine tracks with contributions from Thundercat and Bootsy Collins. In support of the release, .Paak and Mars will host An Evening With Silk Sonic limited radio series on Apple Music. The program will include some of the duo’s favorite records as well as conversations with surprise guests.

“Apple Music asked us to host a radio show to talk about the album,” Mars said in a press release. “We had so much fun that we’ve decided to retire from music and become full time radio personalities. We want to thank Apple Music for helping us find our new calling. Goodbye cruel world of music. Hello radio. See you at the top.”

The radio series will debut at 10 p.m. ET tonight.