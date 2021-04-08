Two of Canada’s hottest rising R&B acts, Toronto’s anders and Edmonton’s FRVRFRIDAY, have joined forces for a new joint called “What I Like.”

The latest release off 6ixBuzz’s long-promised compilation album Canada’s Most Wanted, the track sees the two artists trade melodic verses about their non-commital hedonist lifestyles. “Yeah, I like what I like/I see what I like, then I swipe,” sings anders on the hook. Anchoring the song is a breezy trap beat produced by Dacious, FrancisHotHeat, and PaperBoyPlay.

Accormpanying the track is a music video, directed by Orazio, that features anders and FRVRFRIDAY performing in various settings, from the inside of sports car to a marijuana grow-op to some weird effigy burning scene in a park.

Anders has been having a productive 2021—he dropped an EP, Chaos, in January, and followed it up with a loosie, “Late To The Party,” in February.

FRVRFRIDAY, meanwhile, dropped “TIME FOR YOU,” his first new track of the year, last month.

Canada’s Most Wanted is said to be dropping in May.