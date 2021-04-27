A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Chief Keef’s associate Tray Savage, Chicago’s local NBC affiliate reports

20-year-old Demitri Jackson was extradited to Chicago after being arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on a murder warrant related to the killing of Tray Savage in June 2020. A Cook County judge denied Jackson bail on Sunday and he’s set to return to court on Friday.

Savage was signed to Keef’s Glory Boyz Entertainment record label at the time of his death. Prosecutors claimed that Jackson and Savage (born Kentray Young) were part of the same street gang faction, but the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Authorities do know that the men briefly “interacted” with each other from their vehicles in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago on the day of the shooting before driving in opposite directions. Prosecutors then claim that Jackson and Young returned to the same spot moments later where they interacted again. This prompted Jackson to allegedly position his SUV so that it blocked traffic before opening fire on Tray Savage. Savage was fatally shot in the neck as he tried to evade the ambush.

Jackson’s attorney, Thomas Hallock, argued against denying his client bail. He claimed that Jackson was cooperative with authorities and only left Chicago following his grandmother’s death last fall. Jackson faces natural life in prison if convicted of killing Young.