Nearly a year after Alicia Keys snagged another platinum plaque for her 2020 single “Underdog,” the 40-year-old singer has enlisted Latin music sensations Nicky Jam and Rauw Alejandro for the official remix.

“I love this song,” Keys told Complex about the original record last year. “To be an underdog is to defy the odds! To prove to those who think you won’t make it wrong. Every day, waking up and choosing to keep going is a win. A small triumph that really matters. I love that the song is the story of so many unsung heroes. I was raised by a single mother. She is a champion, she is my inspiration. They said I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.”

The original version of “Underdog,” which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, was a standout track from Keys’ 2020 album, Alicia. Released last September, her seventh studio album was highlighted by guest appearances from Khalid, Sampha, Tierra Whack, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, Jill Scott, and Diamond Platnumz.

Alicia debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (her eighth Top 10 album), earning 62,000 units in the first week of its release, 51,000 of which came from traditional album sales, 10,000 from streaming, and 1,000 from sales of individual tracks.

The album was a counterpart to Keys’ New York Times best-selling book More Myself: A Journey, which was released in March 2020 as the first title on Oprah’s new imprint with Flatiron Books.

Stream “Underdog (Nicky Jam & Rauw Alejandro Remix)” now on all major platforms, and check out the animated video here.