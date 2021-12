Alicia Keys' legacy speaks for itself. She's the No.1 RIAA certified female R&B artist of the millennium with 27.5 million worldwide certified U.S. Digital sales and 20 million U.S. album sales, but she still isn't done. Alicia is gearing up to drop 'Keys' - her eighth studio album and sat down with Speedy to talk about the upcoming double album, soulmates and her illustrious career.