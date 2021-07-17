After kicking off the year with a stand-out appearance on NAO’s “Antidote”, Nigerian Afro-pop and Highlife star Adekunle Gold launched into an exceptional run of releases and today he’s back with another gem, the charming and seductive “Sinner”.

A sensual blend of Afro-pop, Highlife and R&B with a twist of Latin influence, the track sees Gold connect with New Orleans R&B troubadour Lucky Daye. Connecting the soulful roots of the Deep South with the jumpy grooves of West Africa proves an inspired choice and makes for a smooth, natural pairing.

“Sinner” follows on from “It Is What It Is”, released at the end of April, and together they make up the first two tastes of his forthcoming album. Details on the project are relatively scarce, but we do know that it’s expected to drop in September and that it’ll feature Wizkid, French singer Tayc, and a new collaboration with his wife Simi.

While we wait for more news on the album, press play on “Sinner” and be sure to add the song to your playlists.