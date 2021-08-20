Fresh off signing a record deal with Polo Grounds and RCA Records, Abra taps Playboi Carti for her latest single, “Unlock It.”

Produced by Abra and Boys Noize, the new track marks the singer-songwriter’s first solo offering since 2016, when she dropped her Princess EP as well as loose singles like “Novacane,” “Bacardi,” and “CRYBABY.”

“‘Unlock It’ means so much to me for more reasons than I can count, and as someone very sentimental and nostalgic, it is truly a blessing to be able to unlock the next level of my career with a friend,” the 32-year-old said in a statement. “I’ve always been so proud of what Carti’s been able to achieve and having the fortune of reuniting with him for this song specifically feels like a trophy to what the song is about – validation for the long winding journey it took to get here and makes me feel a little more at home in this crazy new world I’m about to step into!”

As she prepares for the release of her major label debut on Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records, Abra reflected on her journey as an independent artist in a statement coinciding with the release of her new single.

“Making music as an independent artist has been a lot of fun, but I’m excited to start this new chapter with a team to see how high this vision can really fly,” she said. “As they say, ‘if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.’ I’m looking forward to finally sharing more music and seeing where this path with Polo Grounds Music and RCA takes me.”

Stream “Unlock It” now on all major platforms.