With the exception of last month’s “Bolo”, his collaboration with Dappy, it’s been a few months since we last heard from Abra Cadabra. His last venture on his own was the Mixed Emotions EP, a surprising four-tracker that revealed a softer side to the usually gruff North Londoner, and many thought it signalled a whole new direction.

Today, however, he returns with his new single, “Somebody’s Son”, and it looks as if he won’t be turning his back on his heavy duty drill sound just yet. Produced by H1K, it’s drill in its darkest, purest form, backing his barked street tales with a shuddering wall of bass and some crisp percussion to slice through it all.

For the video, Abz connected with the Press Play Media team to bring back all those drill tropes. Flanked by the whole team, Abz is back in his element: striking fear into the heart of the scene with remorseless, diesel-throated bars. What this means for future releases is anyone’s guess, but it looks as if Abra Cadabra’s going to continue to confound us all.

Hit play on the video at the top and make sure you add “Somebody’s Son” to all your playlists.