Babyfxce E Drops Long-Awaited 'X Tape' Sequel Featuring 42 Dugg, Babydrill, and More

Babyfxce E has released The X Tape 2, a sequel to the 2023 breakthrough project that put the Flint rapper on the map — listen to it here.

Arriving on Friday (October 16), the 21-track project leans on a guest list built around Detroit and the South, with highlighted appearances from 42 Dugg, Babydrill, Chuckyy, Fox BD and Luhh Dyl.

The project was preceded by the singles "Demon," "Bussin," "It's the Summer," and "Never Ending Run," the latter of which was released towards the end of last month.

Babyfxce E's run started with the 2022 single "Six Flags," followed by the projects Life Of The Reaper and Its Wit a X. He signed with Atlantic in early 2024 and put out a deluxe edition of The X Tape carrying features from BabyTron, Skilla Baby, SleazyWorld Go and Luh Tyler, then kept the pace with Real Striker Music and M Block.

His debut studio album, Da Realest, which arrived earlier in 2026, drew a lot of praise, and from there, the year turned into a full-blown breakout moment for him. He was named to XXL's Freshman Class and made Complex's "26 Rappers to Watch Out For in 2026."