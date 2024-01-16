Rick Ross Throws Stack of Money at Man's Face After Being Hit With Bills

Rick Ross is going viral for another hilarious moment inside a club where he tossed money on a man who threw some cash at him as he walked by.

On Friday night, Ross was the special guest performer at E11Even Miami, and as he made his way to the stage, a man in the front row tossed money in the air that just happened to fall on the Biggest Boss. The rapper quickly made eye contact with the fan, and instead of handling it in an aggressive way, he chose the higher ground.

In one swift motion, Rozay took a wad of cash from his hand and threw it at the man, who then went ahead and excitedly stuck his tongue out. Ross laughed off the moment and continued to make his way through the stage.