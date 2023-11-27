Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Hits No. 1 Again After Release of 'Scary Hours' Deluxe Edition

Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, has topped the Billboard 200 chart once again thanks to the release of Scary Hours 3.

According to Billboard, Drizzy jumped back to No. 1 after the release of Scary Hours 3 earned an additional 145,000 equivalent album units.

Scary Hours 3 was released on November 13 with six new tracks featuring Drake dipping into his rapping bag. The 6 God told fans he intended to take a break from music following the release of FATD in October, but changed his mind thanks to his latest creative output with his latest release.

"I'll say this to you I'm not… I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year… two years," Drake said in the cinematic teaser for Scary Hours 3, the third installment of his EP series. "Even though I'm not into the lengthy, super-lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery. You know, ultimately it's coming to me in a way that I haven't experienced since maybe, like, If You're Reading This where it's just kind of like I feel like I'm on drugs."

The six-pack served as a deluxe edition to FATD, which was originally released in October and featured guest appearances from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, and more.