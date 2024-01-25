Here's How You Can Get $3,400 as Part of Moneybagg Yo's 'Follow the Money Swag Bag Geo Hunt'

"Out in the Californian desert we've buried a package worth $7.5k. The Money Swag Bagg and the 750 Cash Down puffer jacket, both lined with real cash. Geo coordinates dropping next Sunday. Get ready LA - the race is on!" Moneybagg Yo said in a press release.

Moneybagg Yo joined Money Clothing last December, as the brand approaches its 20th anniversary. "This collaboration with Money Clothing aligns with my brand and how I want to show up in fashion. I’m going to rock the whole collection and continue growing with Money in 2024. Can’t wait to see my fans wearing the new drop," the rapper said.

To find clues about the scavenger hunt, participants can follow Money Clothing's U.S. Instagram account, as the brand will share geo coordinates for the buried treasures beginning on Saturday.