Fat Joe Dresses as Ozempic Pen for Halloween

Joe, 53, who's struggled with obesity since childhood, revealed to Men's Health in July that he underwent a 200-pound weight loss journey after the death of rapper and friend Big Pun in 2000. Pun weighed nearly 700 pounds before passing away from a heart attack at 28.

Joe told Men's Health that people giving their condolences after Pun's death was "triggering," which led him to experience depression. Two years later, Joe would healthily confront his mental health and weight gain by working out on treadmills and changing his diet. While continuing to exercise, the rapper now regularly checks his blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels to remain in top form.

"It gets really, really scary when you think you're doing everything right, and your numbers are higher than you want," he said. "I could do the same thing now that I did 10 years ago, and now my numbers are a bit higher because I'm older, and my metabolism and body are getting older. So you gotta try new ways to figure out how to keep your stuff under control."

While keeping his health stable, Joe has also had a busy 2023. He hosted the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and released the 'Blackout' Terror Squad Air Force 1s. He also patched things up with 50 Cent, performing with the G-Unit founder in August during The Final Lap Tour stop in Brooklyn.