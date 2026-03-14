Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Reflects on First Year of Motherhood

Haille Jade Scott, the daughter of Eminem, celebrated one year of motherhood on the latest episode of her podcast Just a Little Shady.

On March 14, 2025, the 30-year-old welcomed her first child, Elliott Marshall, with her husband, Evan McClintock, who she married the year before. Around the four-minute mark of the podcast, Hailie shared that she’s throwing a Pi Day pizza party for her toddler.

Hailie gave some words of encouragement to first-time parents who may feel “scared” to have a child by advising them to focus on their child’s well-being. “One of the things that I kept seeing online is your baby doesn't need you to be perfect. They just need you,” she said. “There are so many times where I'm like, ‘Is he perfect? Is he happy? Is is he cold? Is he hot?’ And you just like want everything to be so perfect. And like at the end of the day, they don't care. They just need you.”