Music

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Reflects on First Year of Motherhood

The podcaster welcomed her son, Elliott Marshall, with her husband Evan McClintock, last March.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Haille Jade Scott, the daughter of Eminem, celebrated one year of motherhood on the latest episode of her podcast Just a Little Shady.

On March 14, 2025, the 30-year-old welcomed her first child, Elliott Marshall, with her husband, Evan McClintock, who she married the year before. Around the four-minute mark of the podcast, Hailie shared that she’s throwing a Pi Day pizza party for her toddler.

Hailie gave some words of encouragement to first-time parents who may feel “scared” to have a child by advising them to focus on their child’s well-being. “One of the things that I kept seeing online is your baby doesn't need you to be perfect. They just need you,” she said. “There are so many times where I'm like, ‘Is he perfect? Is he happy? Is is he cold? Is he hot?’ And you just like want everything to be so perfect. And like at the end of the day, they don't care. They just need you.”

Hailie added that the newborn phase feels “super long” but “passes so fast.” “A year passed and I'm like what?” she admitted. “But when I was in it every day, like rocking him to sleep a hundred times, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is never ending.’ And now I'm like, "I want it back.’”

Elsewhere in the episode, Hailie recalled her son cozying up to her uncle, Nathan Mathers, possibly mistaking him as his grandfather, Eminem. “But in the moment I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, he thinks this is grandpa,’” Hailie joked.

Hailie often posts her bonding moments with baby Elliott and recently shared an Instagram reel of her folding his old onesies.

Related Stories

Split image of Logic and Eminem.
Music

Logic Says Skittles Was His First Rap Name Because 'Eminem' Was Taken

The rapper spoke with Jay Mewes on '5 Things' about how his first name came to be.

Jose Martinez193 days ago
Eminem wearing a cap and a "LIONS" hoodie, standing in front of an NFL backdrop.
Music

Eminem Files Trademark Opposition Against ‘Real Squid Shady’ Name (UPDATE)

The rapper argues the name is too similar to his Slim Shady persona and could mislead fans.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
Eminem
Music

Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Reportedly Facing DUI Charge Following Car Crash With Her Son

Scott hasn't been arrested in connection to the incident.

tara mahadevan213 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
Pop CultureAries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App