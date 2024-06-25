Ariana Grande Calls Jeffery Dahmer 'Pretty Fascinating,' Says He Would Be Her Dream Dinner Date

Ariana Grande has a fascination with Jeffery Dahmer, and it's rattling some of her fans.

The Eternal Sunshine singer was a recent guest on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed this month, where Grande shocked the hosts by admitting that Dahmer was her dream dinner date.

Around the 29-minute mark of the second part of the interview, Grande began to talk about serial killers in relation to the supervillain theme of "The Boy Is Mine" music video, which Badgley starred in.

"No, but I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger," Grande told Badgley along with Podcrushed co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. "I'm serious."

She continued by sharing that years before FX's Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story miniseries, she held a Q&A with young fans between her time on Sam & Cat and becoming a pop star, where she asked about which living or dead person she'd want to have dinner with.

"I was like, 'Oh, you're so cute. Mom and dad–is it okay if I give the real answer?" Grande joked, responding, "'Jeffery Dahmer's pretty fascinating, I think I would have loved to have met him. Maybe with a third party or something. I have questions I want to...I have a lot to...I don't know, I would love to..."