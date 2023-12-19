21 Savage Says Drake’s “Circo Loco” Bar Wasn’t About Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Don't Feel Like That Was His Intention’

But Savage says that Drake didn't want any problems, even before Megan ripped into the For All the Dogs artist on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I don’t feel like that was his intention [to diss Megan],” Savage told Rolling Stone. “Remember when I said I was telling him to not hold back, people tried to twist that to make it seem like I was talking about that situation.”

He continued, "That bar was more of, like, a joke bar than him trying to say something about her. But I don’t really like speaking on people’s situations because life be real.”

Also defending the lyric shortly after the Her Loss release was Lil Yachty, who has a writing credit on the track. “I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” he said last year. “It’s not about Megan, it’s about women lying about their butt shots, saying it’s real when it’s fake.”