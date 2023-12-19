21 Savage Says Drake’s “Circo Loco” Bar Wasn’t About Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Don't Feel Like That Was His Intention’

21 Savage claims that it wasn't Drake's "intention" to aim at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss track "Circo Loco."
The 2022 song was brought up in Savage's new Rolling Stone profile, where the Grammy Award-winner also declined to speak too much about his friendship with The Boy, calling it "zesty as hell."
On "Circo Loco," Drake threw in a jab that many believed was a double entendre about Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke/ But she still smiling,” Drake rapped.
But Savage says that Drake didn't want any problems, even before Megan ripped into the For All the Dogs artist on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“I don’t feel like that was his intention [to diss Megan],” Savage told Rolling Stone. “Remember when I said I was telling him to not hold back, people tried to twist that to make it seem like I was talking about that situation.”
He continued, "That bar was more of, like, a joke bar than him trying to say something about her. But I don’t really like speaking on people’s situations because life be real.”
Also defending the lyric shortly after the Her Loss release was Lil Yachty, who has a writing credit on the track. “I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” he said last year. “It’s not about Megan, it’s about women lying about their butt shots, saying it’s real when it’s fake.”
The song dropped nearly a year before Lanez was handed a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting Megan. Without calling out Drake by name, Megan directed some X posts towards him after she caught wind of "Circo Loco."
“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N****s!” Megan wrote in one post. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”