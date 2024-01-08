Artists and Their Fandoms: Will They Officially Break Up In 2024?

“I’m about to delete my whole fucking social media because you don’t shut the fuck up!”
There can be about a million guesses of who made that declaration, as it echoes the sentiment shared by many celebrities and ordinary people alike in 2023. But on this particular December day, merely two days before the new year, the explosive delivery came from Cardi B. Her outburst on Twitter Spaces was directed at rumors circulating about her reconciling with her estranged husband, rapper Offset, two weeks after she revealed that she had been “single for a minute now.” The “Bongos” spitter attributed the gossip to “my own fucking fanbase!” “The last time I got dragged was because of my own fucking fanbase,” she continued. “I don’t see nobody talking shit but my own fucking fanbase.”
Cardi B's colorful year-end rant reflects a broader trend among artists who have used their social platforms to confront their fanbases for inappropriate behavior. In a series of now-deleted tweets from last year, Doja Cat criticized her fans, specifically those identifying as "Kittens," deeming them "creepy" and advising them to "get a job." Responding to a fan's plea to say that she loves her fans, Doja Cat bluntly stated, "I don't [love you] though, cuz I don't even know y'all." During a conversation with Ebro Darden in December, Doja clarified that her comments aimed to make a larger statement about fandoms. “It’s me saying fuck stan Twitter,” she explained. “There’s that obsessiveness behind it, all the malice towards women in stan culture. The condescending-ness of people being like, ‘mother, oh my god, queen, mother,’ and expecting them to give and deliver and serve for the purpose of serving and not just expressing themselves. And in the same breath they’ll insult that person as well as call them ‘mother.’”
Sure, as intelligent and thoughtful as Doja Cat is with her art, she could have thought of at least another way to say this without confusing fans or losing hundreds of thousands of followers. The same goes for Cardi B and other artists who have found themselves in conflict with their own fanbases. Tone aside, though, these incidents in 2023 highlight a prevalent issue in the dynamics between artists and fans. And as we enter 2024, the relationship will likely face further strain and fracturing.
Fanbases used to play a simpler role in the music industry. Fans typically utilized social media to express their admiration for celebrities, share information about ticket sales and merch, and occasionally discuss street style.
However, over the last five years, appreciation and fandom have taken a troubling turn toward obsession and entitlement. Donald Glover's series Swarm, which depicts a young woman’s (Dominique Fishback) infatuation with a pop star, is a hyperbolic portrayal of the artist/fan relationship, but effectively illustrates the extreme lengths fans may go through, as well as the potential trajectory of fandom culture. In the past, artists might have accommodated some fan requests or simply blocked them. But 2023 marked a turning point, with many artists choosing to speak out and confront their supposed fans. While the words used by artists were often harsh, the actions taken by some fans were some of the boldest and most ridiculous we've witnessed in quite some time.
The disturbing trend of fans throwing objects at artists during live performances continued last year, and we're not talking about harmless items like lingerie and flowers (although those were tossed onstage as well). Instead, filled water bottles, smartphones, and various miscellaneous objects became projectiles. On Dec. 1, someone threw a water bottle at Ari Lennox during her performance in Inglewood, California. Naturally, Ari responded viciously, saying, "Bitch, don't fucking play with me. Stop that shit. I'll fuck you up." Similarly, when an object narrowly missed Latto at a festival in Germany in July 2023, she issued a threat to the fans, asking, "You want your ass beat?"
Even after Tyler, The Creator issued a public service announcement in 2022, urging fans to "stop throwing your shit on stage," the dangerous act persisted, posing an increased risk to performers. While it's jarring to have your favorite artist, for whom you paid good money to see, threaten retaliation, the question remains: where does the logic of throwing objects at an artist during a live performance come from, and what reaction, other than anger, could fans anticipate when their actions result in injuring or nearly hitting them?
As if hurling objects at artists during performances wasn’t enough, fans have escalated their harmful behavior on social media, particularly by fueling conflicts between artists. The practice of pitting two artists against each other is probably most exemplified by the ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Although the once-public rap beef between the rappers has taken a more subtle approach in the last few years, the opposing fan groups—referred to as the Barbz and Bardi Gang—have consistently seized opportunities to reignite the drama and provoke each side. A quick online search reveals an extensive thread of tweets from both fanbases, fueling negative comments about the opposing rappers' looks, lyrical abilities, and personal affairs.
The same tactic has been used against Selena Gomez and Hailey Beiber. After months of ferocious online bullying and stirring up alleged drama, Gomez released a statement on Instagram last March, calling for the online hate to end. “This isn’t what I stand for,” she wrote. Her approach wasn’t as biting as some other artists’ who have had to check their fans, but the message and sentiment are the same. The constant rehashing of old or fictitious drama is exhausting and has further contributed to the deterioration of the relationship between fans and their favorite artists. When the figurative call is coming from inside the house, the only natural thing to do is run far away, right?
The general audacity of fans is as surprising and ludicrous as their sense of entitlement. While celebrities have always sparked curiosity on their personal lives, when and how did this curiosity transform into the belief that they are entitled to obtain personal details at any cost?
Consider the case of Halle Bailey and DDG. Last year, rumors circulated that The Color Purple actor was expecting her first child with rapper DDG. Despite neither confirming nor denying the rumors (except for a few lighthearted remarks on social media from DDG), the speculation persisted, and digital sleuths hit their keypads even harder in the pursuit of juicy details. Some fans have gone to the extent of posting red carpet appearances, angles, and even reflections in sunglasses as supposed proof that Halle Bailey was pregnant. "I genuinely don't understand why y'all be so invested in people that don't know you," DDG stated in a video after someone asked him about having a daughter. DDG and Halle later confirmed fan suspicions on Jan. 7, when they announced the birth of their son, but that’s not the point here. It's normal for people to discuss celebrity gossip, question news stories, and explore rumors (my group chat was buzzing every time Halle appeared on the red carpet post-pregnancy rumors). However, when there's an unwavering expectation for artists to disclose information they have deliberately chosen to ignore or not take seriously, and it has transitioned from private group chats to public forums or worse, the artist’s DMs, it enters dangerous territory and provides grounds for pushback.
Throwing objects on stage, fueling artist beef, and meddling in personal affairs — these are the things that have put fanbases at war with the artists they claim to support last year. Unfortunately, the behavior isn’t expected to change or dwindle. Virality and clout have proven to be valuable currency in the 2020s. So, when throwing an object on stage could get you a partnership with a brand or recording a video spewing unsubstantiated accusations about a celeb’s personal life earns you tens of thousands of followers, there is no incentive to ease up, but go even harder instead. The only thing you lose, in exchange, is an artist’s affection and readiness to overlook those actions in the future.
Artists like Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, and Donald Glover have notoriously stayed clear of social media throughout their careers. In 2018, Glover told Esquire, “I realized that connection was too powerful for a person like me. I just would get hurt.” Glover’s approach, although commendable, is something of the past. Now, instead of distancing themselves quietly, the action of a few bad eggs in fandoms have warranted a more direct response. Yes, it’s inaccurate to say artists like Cardi B, Doja Cat, and others hate their fanbases. They are still able to recognize that fans are the grease that keeps their wheels in motion. But if the culture of fandoms continues this way, we will see less artists thanking their fans in 2024, and more artists cussing them out. Can you blame them?