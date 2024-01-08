Artists and Their Fandoms: Will They Officially Break Up In 2024?

Fanbases used to play a simpler role in the music industry. Fans typically utilized social media to express their admiration for celebrities, share information about ticket sales and merch, and occasionally discuss street style.

However, over the last five years, appreciation and fandom have taken a troubling turn toward obsession and entitlement. Donald Glover's series Swarm, which depicts a young woman’s (Dominique Fishback) infatuation with a pop star, is a hyperbolic portrayal of the artist/fan relationship, but effectively illustrates the extreme lengths fans may go through, as well as the potential trajectory of fandom culture. In the past, artists might have accommodated some fan requests or simply blocked them. But 2023 marked a turning point, with many artists choosing to speak out and confront their supposed fans. While the words used by artists were often harsh, the actions taken by some fans were some of the boldest and most ridiculous we've witnessed in quite some time.

The disturbing trend of fans throwing objects at artists during live performances continued last year, and we're not talking about harmless items like lingerie and flowers (although those were tossed onstage as well). Instead, filled water bottles, smartphones, and various miscellaneous objects became projectiles. On Dec. 1, someone threw a water bottle at Ari Lennox during her performance in Inglewood, California. Naturally, Ari responded viciously, saying, "Bitch, don't fucking play with me. Stop that shit. I'll fuck you up." Similarly, when an object narrowly missed Latto at a festival in Germany in July 2023, she issued a threat to the fans, asking, "You want your ass beat?"

Even after Tyler, The Creator issued a public service announcement in 2022, urging fans to "stop throwing your shit on stage," the dangerous act persisted, posing an increased risk to performers. While it's jarring to have your favorite artist, for whom you paid good money to see, threaten retaliation, the question remains: where does the logic of throwing objects at an artist during a live performance come from, and what reaction, other than anger, could fans anticipate when their actions result in injuring or nearly hitting them?

As if hurling objects at artists during performances wasn’t enough, fans have escalated their harmful behavior on social media, particularly by fueling conflicts between artists. The practice of pitting two artists against each other is probably most exemplified by the ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Although the once-public rap beef between the rappers has taken a more subtle approach in the last few years, the opposing fan groups—referred to as the Barbz and Bardi Gang—have consistently seized opportunities to reignite the drama and provoke each side. A quick online search reveals an extensive thread of tweets from both fanbases, fueling negative comments about the opposing rappers' looks, lyrical abilities, and personal affairs.