Eastenderz, ANTS Set For Landmark Takeovers At Drumsheds London

House music institution Eastenderz is set to stage its largest London showcase to date with an expansive takeover of Drumsheds London on Friday 27th February.



Running from 7pm through to 3am, the event will unfold across Rooms X, Y and Z at the Tottenham venue, bringing together leading figures and rising talent from across the house spectrum. Known for its dancefloor-first ethos and tightly curated line-ups, Eastenderz has become a mainstay of UK dance culture, blending underground credibility with broad appeal.

Heading the bill is founder East End Dubs, who will be joined by international heavyweight Hot Since 82. Kolter, Jamback, Laidlaw and Cristina Lazic top the bill, with further names set to perform across the three-room programme. Positioned as a high-impact celebration of house, tech-house, garage and breaks, the one-night event underscores Eastenderz’s global reach while reaffirming its deep-rooted connection to London’s club circuit.



The following week (March 6), ANTS brings ANTS ON TOUR 2026 to Drumsheds London for its largest London production to date. The multi-room takeover will transform the industrial venue into an immersive house and techno spectacle, featuring back-to-back sets from Andrea Oliva and Ilario Alicante, Loco Dice and Green Velvet, and TSHA and HoneyLuv.

For tickets and more info, head here.