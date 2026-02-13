J. Cole "Born Sinner" Deluxe Gold Vinyl 10-Year Anniversary: How to Buy

J. Cole’s second studio album, Born Sinner, is available now as a special 10-year anniversary deluxe edition vinyl on Complex. Released on June 18, 2013, Born Sinner arrived at a pivotal moment in Cole's career. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Born Sinner features some of Cole's most memorable tracks, including "Power Trip" with Miguel, "Crooked Smile," "Forbidden Fruit," and "She Knows." The deluxe version showcases guest appearances from Miguel, Kendrick Lamar, TLC, Jhené Aiko, James Fauntleroy, Bas, and 50 Cent across 21 tracks. The 10-year anniversary edition is pressed on two LPs in opaque gold vinyl.

Where to buy Born Sinner Deluxe 10-Year Anniversary gold vinyl

If you're ready to add Born Sinner to your vinyl collection, shop J. Cole's Born Sinner deluxe opaque gold vinyl on Complex.