Taking a short break from the It’s All a Blur Tour, Zack switches it up for a jaunt to Lake Geneva for Switzerland’s historic Montreux Jazz Festival, and finally sees the release of his first EP, ‘Learn to Fly.’ One of Those Days is Complex's new short documentary series on the action-packed life and travels of Zack Bia, the DJ/producer/Field Trip Recordings co-founder who’s somehow everywhere, all at once.
Zack Bia Hits the It’s All a Blur Tour and Visits Switzerland
