Straight from Paris, Zack lands in Chicago to join Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett on stage at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. They give us a behind-the-scenes look into what makes the festival a must-see event. One of Those Days is Complex's new short documentary series on the action-packed life and travels of Zack Bia, the DJ/producer/Field Trip Recordings co-founder, who’s somehow everywhere, all at once.
Zack Bia & Cole Bennett Take Over Chicago for Summer Smash|One of Those Days
