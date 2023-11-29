Offset Says Tyler, the Creator Gave Him Advice on 'Reinventing' Himself as Solo Artist

Offset recently got some advice that he took to heart.

In a new interview with GQ, the Migos rapper revealed that a conversation with Tyler, the Creator changed his perspective on his artistry.

“It was a year ago, at the Roc Nation Brunch, and I was telling [Tyler] my vision of being a standout artist and a solo artist and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],’” Set told the publication. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N***as ain’t going to fuck with it at first, but n***as never fuck with the good shit first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that shit to head.”