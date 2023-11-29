Offset Says Tyler, the Creator Gave Him Advice on 'Reinventing' Himself as Solo Artist

Offset recently got some advice that he took to heart.
In a new interview with GQ, the Migos rapper revealed that a conversation with Tyler, the Creator changed his perspective on his artistry.
“It was a year ago, at the Roc Nation Brunch, and I was telling [Tyler] my vision of being a standout artist and a solo artist and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],’” Set told the publication. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N***as ain’t going to fuck with it at first, but n***as never fuck with the good shit first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that shit to head.”
Those words of wisdom encouraged Offset to pursue his vision, which is inspired in part by Michael Jackson GQ points to some outfits that the rapper has been wearing over the past year, including white gloves, sequined coats, and varsity jackets.
“This character, it’s bold, a little selfish, a little arrogant, very confident, talking shit, and fearless to creativity,” Offset explains. His stylistic choices have also informed the visuals for his latest album, Set It Off, with him paying homage to MJ in the video for album cut, “Fan.”
In a statement released alongside "Fan," Offset explained why he referenced Michael in the visual.
“I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” Offset shared. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”