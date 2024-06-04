DDG Claims He Charges $750,000 for a Feature

DDG name already appeared in headlines this week when he accidentally revealed his real voice to Sexyy Red. At this point, it’s known that his real voice basically resembles Barry White’s, so when he spoke to her in his actual vocal octave, the St. Louis rapper was shocked. She laughed upon hearing it, which prompted him to say, "That's why I don't do that shit."

In 2022, he also shared a vlog about his real voice, saying, "I just get real insecure, I don't like to really, like, expose myself like that. I like to stay low-key and just be who I am. … So I've be trying to like, talk regular.” He added, "I feel like when I talk regular, it’s like I’m more relatable to y'all."

Back in 2022, bigger artists’ feature prices came in under DDG’s. That year, a guest verse from Lil Baby reportedly ran $300,000, and from Future, $250,000. In 2021, a feature from 21 Savage reportedly cost six figures, and also, in that year, a verse from DaBaby would run $300,000.