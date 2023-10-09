Bad Bunny Debuts New Haircut in 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana' Album Teaser

Bad Bunny is bringing back the buzzcut.
The Puerto Rican superstar debuted his new hairstyle in an Instagram video teasing his forthcoming album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, which translates to, No One Knows What's Going to Happen Tomorrow.
The 29-year-old previously donned this haircut from around 2017 to 2019, which sometimes boasted a V-shaped design and was presented in different colors. In 2020, Bad Bunny started growing his hair out and has been largely sporting his natural curls since then.
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is set to arrive on Friday, and includes the previously-released singles “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview.” The new offering follows last year’s Un Verano Sin Ti.
Bad Bunny recently shared the video for “Un Preview,” where he sings about a cowgirl that has him sprung. The visual also includes a lot of horse imagery, which appears to be connected to Kendall Jenner who is an avid equestrian. While it was rumored for quite some time that they were dating, they appeared to officially confirmed their romance in a new Gucci ad.