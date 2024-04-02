Drake Mimes Gunfire at Giant Travis Scott Prop Head During "Meltdown" Performance

Drake could be adding a close collaborator to his growing list of enemies.

On Monday, a video went viral on social media which showed Drake shooting fake gunfire at a giant prop of Travis Scott while onstage during the Toronto rapper's It's All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour stop at Penn State University, complete with pyrotechnic effects.

The moment happened during Drizzy's performance of their Utopia collab "Meltdown."