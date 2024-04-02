Drake Mimes Gunfire at Giant Travis Scott Prop Head During "Meltdown" Performance

Drake could be adding a close collaborator to his growing list of enemies.
On Monday, a video went viral on social media which showed Drake shooting fake gunfire at a giant prop of Travis Scott while onstage during the Toronto rapper's It's All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour stop at Penn State University, complete with pyrotechnic effects.
The moment happened during Drizzy's performance of their Utopia collab "Meltdown."
For context, Drizzy's sneak diss arrives days after the Astroworld rapper was seen pushing Future and Metro Boomin to perform "Like That," the Kendrick Lamar-featuring diss from the pair's new album We Don't Trust You. The clip was filmed at the duo's set at Rolling Loud California.
It's worth noting that Travis, though one of the 6 God's favorite collaborators, appeared on two songs from We Don't Trust You ("Type Shit" and "Cinderella").
Making matters worse for Drake, Kendrick's venom-filled diss is officially the biggest song in the country, as "Like That" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
According to Billboard, "Like That," which landed atop the chart on Monday to give Metro his first No. 1 single, has already racked up 59.6 million streams, 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 9,000 units.
