After losing one of his diamond chains earlier in October, Boosie Badazz is once again offering a reward for anyone who can help return another diamond chain.

As seen in a video included in the post below, originally shared to his Instagram Stories, the Baton Rouge rapper attended a recent Atlanta Hawks game with the now-missing chain. While enjoying a Missy Elliott track, he appeared to lose one of his chains as it slipped off of him while he was dancing.

In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, "My chain came off at the game cash reward who ever give it back to me." The tweet also included his phone number, which is maybe why deleted it.