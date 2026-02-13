Blueface Defends Streaming With 18-Year-Old, Says He’s Not 'Too Old' to Collab

Blueface, 29, doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with him contacting and collaborating with 18-year-old streamer and TikTok star Aya Tanjali.
During a recent stream, Blueface addressed some of the backlash he got with working with the streamer, who turns 19 this April. “I've seen a lot of people like, oh, why would you stream with her if she's only 18? What the fuck do you mean?” he explained, per the clip below. “Why would I stream with her if she's only 18? She's a fucking content creator; she streams. What the fuck? The fuck? I'm only fucking 29, what the fuck is wrong with y’all? 29 is too old to hang out with the fucking... What, 18-year-olds? Like, what the fuck? When the fuck did I get too old? Bitch.”
He also hit back against anyone who has bestowed him with “unc” status, noting that he’s not even reached his 30s yet. “Stop trying to age-bait me. Dead homies,” he continued. “It's like, I'm a young n***a. The fuck are you talking about? I'm not no fucking unc. I'm not fucking papa. I'm not none of that. I'm a young n***a out here still. You feel me?”
Blueface and Tanjali recently appeared on a Twitch stream together, and before the collaboration, she revealed that it was he who reached out.
The rapper has only recently gotten into the world of streaming, but he’s also expressed an interest in another potential career path. Last month, he indicated that he would be willing to get in the ring with Jason Luv following his match with No Jumper host Adam22, who lost his boxing match against the adult video star in just one round.
“Aye! I got you, bro," Blueface said during a livestream reacting to the fight. “I got you, n***a. I'm fucking over Jason Luv. Dead homies. I got to have the back fade. You know I got the back fade.”