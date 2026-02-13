Blueface Defends Streaming With 18-Year-Old, Says He’s Not 'Too Old' to Collab

Blueface, 29, doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with him contacting and collaborating with 18-year-old streamer and TikTok star Aya Tanjali.

During a recent stream, Blueface addressed some of the backlash he got with working with the streamer, who turns 19 this April. “I've seen a lot of people like, oh, why would you stream with her if she's only 18? What the fuck do you mean?” he explained, per the clip below. “Why would I stream with her if she's only 18? She's a fucking content creator; she streams. What the fuck? The fuck? I'm only fucking 29, what the fuck is wrong with y’all? 29 is too old to hang out with the fucking... What, 18-year-olds? Like, what the fuck? When the fuck did I get too old? Bitch.”

He also hit back against anyone who has bestowed him with “unc” status, noting that he’s not even reached his 30s yet. “Stop trying to age-bait me. Dead homies,” he continued. “It's like, I'm a young n***a. The fuck are you talking about? I'm not no fucking unc. I'm not fucking papa. I'm not none of that. I'm a young n***a out here still. You feel me?”