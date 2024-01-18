Lana Del Rey Stars in SKIMS Valentine's Day Campaign

Lana Del Rey is getting into her SKIMS in a new campaign.
On Thursday, the Grammy nominated alt-pop singer was revealed as SKIMS’ 2024 Valentine in tandem with the return of the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand’s popular Valentine’s Shop.
According to a press release, the campaign photos were shot by British artist Nadia Lee Cohen, whose aesthetic is inspired by cinema and pop culture. The shoot goes hand-in-hand with Del Rey’s signature Americana glamour that’s been evident since her blockbuster 2012 debut album, Born to Die.
“I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” said Del Rey, 38, via press statement. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do.”
Del Rey concluded her U.S. tour in support of her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd back in October, where she also announced that she would be donating “every dollar” of the trek’s proceeds “back into cities” she performed in.
The singer, who is set to headline the 2024 edition of Coachella, also previewed a new song, possibly named “Henry,” on her Instagram account on Wednesday
All of the styles on the SKIMS Valentine’s Shop are available for preview now and will be available for purchase on Jan. 23 at SKIMS.com. The price range for the shop goes from $16-124.