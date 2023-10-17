Doja Cat Talks About Shaving Her Head: 'There’s Hella Bad Bitches That Are Bald in This World'

On the latest episode of Complex and First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Doja Cat opened up about her bold and bald new look.

The Scarlet rapper spoke with host Sean Evans about her desire to bring a sense of “camp” back into hip-hop, drawing inspiration from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

“Rap back in the day was just a lot more…I don’t even think it’s better now or better then, it’s just like I get very excited when I see rappers who are interested in their visuals in a way where they’re ready to kind of do something new and twist things and do something camp,” said the 27-year-old.