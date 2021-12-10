A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has unleashed his new seven-track EP titled B4 AVA, which features the previously released track “24 Hours” with Chicago’s Lil Durk.

Sporting Boogie’s distinct blend of rapping and singing, the project acts as a prelude of sorts to a studio album due sometime in the near future. The full title of the EP is Before A Boogie vs. Artist, offering a preview of what’s to come from the New York City native.

“I’ve been promising my fans an album for the entire year & it’s not quite final yet," stated Boogie upon releasing the EP. "I wanted to give my fans something before the year is over, so I decided to give them B4 AVA.”

The rapper announced A Boogie vs. Artist, the follow-up to 2020’s Artist 2.0, earlier this year. Listen to the B4 AVA EP above, and catch the animated lyric video for “Be Free” here: