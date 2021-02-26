“Starfire (Teen Titans),” the first single from the late 6 Dogs’ third studio album RONALD, is out now.

As announced earlier this month via a message shared to Instagram, the album was originally titled Wavebuilder’s Club and was slated for a Feb. 26 release date. During the development of the project, however, the meaning of what would become a posthumous release evolved.

“This album represented the beginning of something new for Chase and he decided to rename the album in honor of his new direction,” the message, seen in full below, said. “He was proud of this project, and incredibly excited to release it.”

“Starfire,” meanwhile, takes its name from a DC Comics characters and is intended to serve as a metaphor for 6 Dogs’ creative process. Stream it below via Spotify:

And watch the official lyric video for the new track, produced/mixed/mastered by Daniel Hartzog at Airwaves Atlanta:

6 Dogs died in January at the age of 21. His death was confirmed in a statement shared to the Georgia-based artist’s IG earlier this month.

“Countless people have expressed that he impacted the course of their lives forever,” the statement read. “Chase’s memory lives on in his family, many friends, and fans who journeyed with him in this life and now send him on his way, while awaiting a joyful reunion with him in heaven.”

RONALD will be released March 12.