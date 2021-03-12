6 Dogs first emerged back in 2017 with his hypnotic earworm of a single “Faygo Dreams,” but the promising rapper died in January at the age of 21. The Georgia-based artist had finished his new studio album just prior to his death, and now the record has arrived as a posthumous release that showcases just how much potential he had.

Sticking with his signature deadpan sing-rap style, RONALD. features booming production from Daniel Hartzog, Woods, David Morse, Popstar Benny, and Glasear. Totalling just 12 tracks under 40 minutes, it’s a lean effort that sticks to the essentials of his sound. When it comes to vocal features, Tahj Keeton and Riz La Vie show up for two tracks each respectively. Notably 6 Dogs wanted the record to help spread positivity, and with the exception of just one guest verse each track is clean.



“Chase’s next studio album, which was originally titled Wavebuilder’s Club, was set to be released on Feb. 26, 2021,” his team said upon announcing the release of RONALD., which is titled after his real name. “The album is as Chase intended it to be. It was completed and delivered to his distributor on Jan. 9. We hope that this album will inspire you to find live where there was fear, to find hope where there was emptiness, and to find light where there was darkness.”

