50 Cent decided to celebrate the Super Bowl in style by throwing a large, mostly maskless party in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Friday, and it looks as though the function cost a business its lease.

After St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman, condemned the party on Twitter, calling it “not safe or smart,” Sky Addict Aviation has had its lease revoked after throwing the party out of a hangar in the Albert Whitted Airport. “We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent,” the mayor continued, and he was right.

According to Tampa Bay 10, Sky Addict Aviation has roughly six months to move out of the 3,000 square foot space it was operating in. 50’s party was apparently selling general admission tickets for $85, while tables were going for around $7,000. His Super Bowl event also coincided with the 18th anniversary of his critically acclaimed debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Beyond this lapse of judgement from the legendary rapper, 50 has been a mainstay in hip-hop despite not consistently making music anymore. He’s petty, but he does everything with a purpose and often—as with throwing a Super Bowl party in the middle of a pandemic—without major consequences.