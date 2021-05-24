Drake’s decade-long run on the Billboard charts includes nine No. 1 albums, 45 top 10 singles, 232 Hot 100 entires, and now a lifetime achievement award.

Hours after Drizzy was named the Artist of the Decade at Sunday’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards, several OVO crew members took to Instagram to celebrate the 6 God’s historic achievement.

On Sunday night, producer Noah “40” Shebib kicked things off by sharing a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator.

“I took this photo at the beginning of the decade. Jan 5 2010 to be exact,” 40 captioned a picture of a young Drake in the studio. “I knew then with out any doubt or hesitation that this was his and our path. Greatness is rare and when your lucky enough to see it or even be a part of this greatness it will change your perspective on life forever. The phrase anything is possible suddenly takes on a new meaning. Congratulations to my brother for wining Artist of the Decade at the Billboard awards. No one in this world is more deserving of this honour. It devastates me I wasn’t there to celebrate this moment. But better times are a head of us. And I’ll be there in ten for the next one. Love you for life my brother. Congratulations, vida la viva style.”

Several other OVO members — including rapper Baka Not Nice, engineer Noel Cadastre, and Drake’s longtime muscle, Chubbs – followed 40’s lead, celebrating Drake’s achievement with Instagram posts of their own.

Check out 40 and his fellow OVO crew members’ tributes to Billboard’s Artist of the Decade below.