Scarborough’s own 3MFrench has returned with his latest single “Drops.”

The song, produced by B-Team, is accompanied by a music video produced by Ivan Albery Powell and directed by StrvngeFilms.

The visuals tell a story from Chester Le, the neighbourhood where 3MFrench grew up. He gives us a glimpse of his come up, from humble beginnings to a lavish lifestyle driving foreign whips with his team. You can see 3M French cruising around his original block, while celebrating his birthday—the day the video was shot—in downtown Toronto.

To mark the occasion, 3MFrench decided to dedicate the video’s shoot day to his neighborhood. After connecting with families and young children in the area, he gave back by ordering them bikes from Canadian Tire.

“I rap about what I go through, what my people go through,” 3MFrench tells Complex. “It doesn’t mean I glorify violence; I’m just speaking my truth and telling my story in the form of art.”

The rapper adds that he’s got a lot of new projects coming out and stands on music being his top priority, but let that stop him from giving back. Working with Canadian charity Healthy Hearts, he recently donated over 600 meals to local food banks.