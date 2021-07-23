24kGoldn taps the Migos’ Quavo for his new single with HVME, “Alright.”

The track dropped Friday, with the popular DJ/producer HVME handling production. Together, Goldn and Quavo croon over the pop instrumental with the melodies that helped make them household names.

Quavo’s appearance on “Alright” comes after he reunited with Migos for the third and final installment of their Culture album series. It also follows a huge hit for HVME, who reworked Travis Scott’s 2016 hit single “Goosebumps” into a deep house hit in January that's still surging in popularity. The remix brought life back to Scott’s sophomore album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, on which Quavo made an appearance for the standout track “Pick Up the Phone.”

“Alright” introduces new fans to the latest phase of 24kGoldn's career following the release of his debut album El Dorado in March. He'll continue to ride the success of the record as he gears up to tour the project with performances that start in November.

Listen to 24kGoldn’s new single “Alright” featuring Quavo and HVME on all major streaming services.