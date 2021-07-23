24kGoldn taps the Migos’ Quavo for his new single with HVME, “Alright.”

The track dropped Friday, with the popular DJ/producer HVME handling production. Together, Goldn and Quavo croon over the pop instrumental with the melodies that helped make them household names.

Quavo’s appearance on “Alright” comes after he reunited with Migos for the third and final installment of their Culture album series. It also follows a huge hit for HVME, who reworked Travis Scott’s 2016 hit single “Goosebumps” into a deep house hit in January that's still surging in popularity. The remix brought life back to Scott’s sophomore album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, on which Quavo made an appearance for the standout track “Pick Up the Phone.”

“Alright” introduces new fans to the latest phase of 24kGoldn's career following the release of his debut album El Dorado in March. He'll continue to ride the success of the record as he gears up to tour the project with performances that start in November.

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

24kgoldn video
24kGoldn Releases Video for New Track “3, 2, 1”
Ty Dolla Sign
Here’s the Deluxe Version of Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Beach House 3’ f/ Quavo, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and More
24kgoldn ian diorr mood
Feature
How 24KGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” Became One of the Biggest Songs in the World

Listen to 24kGoldn’s new single “Alright” featuring Quavo and HVME on all major streaming services.