21 Savage has a message for the world, suggesting that there’s too much hate going around and that he’d like “all this violence” to come to an end.

“I wish all this violence would stop it seems like it’s more hate than love in the universe right now!” 21 tweeted, without elaborating or revealing what prompted him to say it.

Regardless of the intent behind the tweet, which is very easy to get behind, his comment appeared to surprise some Twitter users. A variety of people in his replies wrote that 21’s music, which covers dark and violent subject matter, is contradictory to his sentiment. (An artist’s depiction of something is never a guarantee that they endorse the content, of course.)

21 Savage has done a lot for his community in Atlanta over the years, including getting involved in programs to help keep kids safe. Last year, he launched a nationwide virtual financial literacy program, which also came alongside a hundred $1,000 scholarships for high schoolers across the U.S.

As announced last month, 21 Savage will be joining his “A Lot” collaborator J. Cole for the Off-Season Tour, which kicks off this September. For the majority of the dates, the two rappers will be joined by Morray, who also appears alongside the duo on “My Life” from The Off-Season.