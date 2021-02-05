BBE Music has released a special 20th anniversary edition of J Dilla’s “Welcome 2 Detroit” on streaming platforms.

The independent record label is also presenting a deluxe 12-disc 7” vinyl box set that encompasses instrumentals, two new covers, a selection of previously unreleased mixes and studio outtakes, and a book about the making of the album. BBE first issued the album on Feb. 26, 2001, which was Dilla’s debut appearance under the ‘J Dilla’ moniker. Instead of showcasing big stars, the producer selected artists from the local Detroit hip-hop scene.

According to a press release, Dilla thanked BBE’s founder, Peter Adarkwah for offering him creative freedom. “Peter let me do whatever I wanted to do. So, I wanted to put people on there who are gonna spit y’know, lyrically and represent Detroit,” Dilla said. “Because I wouldn’t have been able to pull this album off if it came out under a major. Cos they’re not gonna let you just do a song or you can’t just do an instrumental. You gotta have this feature and you’re Jay Dee, why ain’t you got Erykah Badu? Why ain’t you got so and so on your album? I’d have had to go through all of that, instead of just putting out…y’know, Beej on this joint!”

The 7” vinyl box set and digital album have both been released on Friday as close to Dilla’s Feb. 7 birthday as possible and as part of the annual #DillaMonth celebration.

Purchase the box set here and stream the 20th anniversary edition of the album below.