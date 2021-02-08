Even if you haven’t seen Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe’s face before, her voice will probably ring a bell. With a decades-long career in broadcasting, she’s spanned eras, airwaves, and provinces. As a host, she’s made her mark from Calgary to Toronto, and from FLOW 93.5 to CBC.

Now, she’s the voice behind CBC Music’s new weekday radio show, The Block. Starting this month, Tetteh-Wayoe will lead the way through two hours of nightly programming, celebrating Black artists. In the caption to its first Instagram post, the show made its stance clear: “Not only have Black artists and their music driven popular culture for decades, selling folks everything from sneakers to cereal to skinny jeans, but their music is groundbreaking…Black music is everywhere, and it is everything.” The caption went on to acknowledge that in spite of this, all too often Black artists struggle to get support on domestic airwaves. “Most Black Canadian singers, songwriters, DJs, and beat-makers need to rely on support south of our border before gaining any significant radio airplay at home.”

With The Block, CBC is hoping to change that narrative with 10 hours per week dedicated to elevating and celebrating Black artists across all genres and backgrounds. For host Tetteh-Wayoe, it’s personal. In her early days as a broadcaster, she was also making music. On a call weeks ahead of The Block’s launch, she laughs when we ask if she used to rap. “I don’t know if I can claim that title but I rapped a lot and I wrote a lot,” she recalls. “I think that’s par for the course for a lot of people who not only ended up as radio announcers, but work at labels too. They’ve probably tried their hand at making music themselves.”

These days, when she isn’t on the air, she’s curating her show’s song selection, writing scripts, and producing segments. All of this in addition to coordinating virtual learning for her 6-year-old. “If I’m recording from home then that means waiting until my son goes to sleep and the house is quiet,” she tells us. “But sometimes if I can sneak out in the evening after dinner, I head to the studio and record a show.” Somehow, she gets it all done.

Get to know the host of CBC’s The Block by learning what she’s been watching, which songs have been on repeat, what foods she’s been craving, her online obsessions, and her latest cop. These are Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe’s 5 Senses: