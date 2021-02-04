While Valentine's Day is a loved up Christmas for some, for others it's a depressing, lonely or just annoying time of the year that's impossible to avoid. If you fall into the latter camp, Dutch alt-rapper Cero Ismael has just the tune for you.

Despite its title, "Darling" (which is lifted from his upcoming debut EP Blue Man, due February 18) is a heartbreak anthem that lifts the rose-tinted glasses with an affecting tale of the gut-punch of grief that crashes over you in the wake of a breakup. Produced by Jopie and Rijnbaart, it's a bittersweet affair to say the least, balancing a light arrangement with just a hint of sadness as he picks apart the relationship and tries to work out what went wrong.

Grab the new single here and then hit play on Youp Wehnes and Tristan Hageman's visuals at the top to join Cero as he runs through fields and cityscapes in a bid to put his broken heart behind him.