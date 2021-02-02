Right now, the UK is leading the world in media and the arts with a new wave of game-changers seemingly cropping up every single year. However, turning any sort of creative venture into a business can be an overwhelming task. Back in September last year, we brought you news of the latest round of courses being run by the people at Create Jobs, a London-based programme offering training and guidance for young creatives to help them make a career out of what they love doing.

Operating since 2011, the Create Jobs offers young people the opportunity to find employment within the creative industry via an intensive 4-6-week online course, giving an insight into the field of their choice with input and guidance from production houses like Stink Films (Jay-Z, Ray BLK, Game Of Thrones) and Stink Studios (Spotify, TikTok, Adidas), design agencies like Hero, Visly and Publicis Sapient, and more. In the past, the efforts of the Create Jobs team have helped 80% of its former students into careers and further training. Many of those former students have since gone on to achieve incredible things and make names for themselves in their respective industries.

The latest batch of courses ran through the final months of 2020, nurturing talent in the worlds of content production, digital product design, photography and podcasting, delivered through Creativity Works. Now all 99 young people have completed the programme, they are ready to present their work to the world. The brief, set by Reebok, for each person (or team in the case of the product design category) was to consider what they wanted their legacy to be and to explore where that idea took them.

Below, we’ve highlighted three of our favourite projects from each discipline and, most importantly, the minds behind them as they examine their legacies and how that ties into their cultural backgrounds, their faiths, the way they express themselves, and how they relate to the world around them.